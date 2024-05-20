Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,155 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,450. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

