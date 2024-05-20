Dakota Wealth Management Buys 5,355 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 632,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,875. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

