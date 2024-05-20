Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,786. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 million, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 960.00%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $117,571.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,819 shares of company stock worth $270,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

