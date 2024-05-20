Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,580 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

