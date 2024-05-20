Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.68. 2,088,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,467. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

