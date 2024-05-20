Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,353,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VGT stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $539.29. 371,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,009. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $391.39 and a one year high of $540.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

