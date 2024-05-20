Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.46 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $186.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,779. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

