Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

