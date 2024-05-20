Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

