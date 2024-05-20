Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,852. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

