Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,037 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.95. 5,951,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

