Dakota Wealth Management Sells 216 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MSCI by 72.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI traded up $6.95 on Monday, reaching $512.28. The stock had a trading volume of 569,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.81. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

