Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 31,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0047262 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

In other news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$376,658.10. Corporate insiders own 102.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

