Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
Difference Capital Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62.
Difference Capital Financial Company Profile
Difference Capital Financial Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in debt and equity growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in early-stage, expansion stage, seed capital, convertible debentures, later stage, and post IPO stage investments. It focuses its investments on private growth companies, in the non-resource sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Difference Capital Financial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Difference Capital Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Difference Capital Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.