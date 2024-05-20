Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

