Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Trading Down 3.1%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. 57,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Eiffage Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.8737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60. Eiffage’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.