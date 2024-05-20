Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading 19% Higher

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Enablence Technologies Stock Up 19.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.46 million during the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

