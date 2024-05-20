First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.82. 471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $391,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.