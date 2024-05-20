First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.82. 471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $391,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.