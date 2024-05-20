First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.84. Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

