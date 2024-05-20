Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.13. 4,234,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.