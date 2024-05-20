Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1,021.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $291.15. 173,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average is $269.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $293.21.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.