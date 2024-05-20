Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $15.59 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.19 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

