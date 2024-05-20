Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

