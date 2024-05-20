Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $315.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $248.82 and a 52 week high of $345.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

