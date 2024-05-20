Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.71. 688,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

