Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 3,423 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CSX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,802,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

