Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 10,766 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,047 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

