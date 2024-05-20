Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 12,054 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $86.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.