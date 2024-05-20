Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 14,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 17,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

