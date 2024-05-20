Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,487,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $260,761,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $92,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

