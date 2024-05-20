Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $251,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Intel stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 31,942,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,134,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

