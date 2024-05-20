Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 243,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 88.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. 5,851,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,362,402. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

