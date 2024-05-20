Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.27. 1,241,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,340. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average of $211.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

