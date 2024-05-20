Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 354,776 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,121,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST remained flat at $50.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 252,224 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

