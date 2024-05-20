Heroes of Mavia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.57 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00005030 BTC on major exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $112.57 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,798,288.590129 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.17173971 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,372,225.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

