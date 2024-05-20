Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.80 and last traded at $189.57. Approximately 31,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 446,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 357,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,993,000 after buying an additional 270,763 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 158,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 126,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

