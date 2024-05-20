KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Trading Down 0.8%

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.91. 111,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 122,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 258.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 893,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 644,775 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 471.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

