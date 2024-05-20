Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,163,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Trading Up 1.0 %

MEDP traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $397.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.39 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,224 shares of company stock worth $65,030,941. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.