Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Down 6.8%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 150,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 99,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

