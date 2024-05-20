Motco Sells 2,613 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Motco lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Motco’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

