Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 2.5%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 45,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 11,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

