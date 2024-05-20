NFC Investments LLC Invests $16.17 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,000. AutoZone comprises 5.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $16.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,917.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,036.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,822.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

