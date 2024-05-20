NFC Investments LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,079,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 12.1% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.08. 1,782,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

