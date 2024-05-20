Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 0.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$10.42. Approximately 183,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 152,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.38.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$798.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3905636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

