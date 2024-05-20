Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PNDZY) Shares Down 1.7%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PNDZY – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
Pandora A/S Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. These geographical segments comprise of stores, shop-in-shops, gold, silver and white and travel retail. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pandora A/S
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.