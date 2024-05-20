Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $262.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.07 and a 200-day moving average of $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

