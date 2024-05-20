Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

