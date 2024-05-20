Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $818,408,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $250.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day moving average of $253.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

