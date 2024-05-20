Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

