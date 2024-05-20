Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,661. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

